Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 7:15 AM

Keke Wyatt expecting 11th child

<i>Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock</i><br/>Keke Wyatt performs during the Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta
ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto
Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Keke Wyatt performs during the Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Keke Wyatt is set to add to her already large family.

The R&B singer announced over the weekend that she is expecting their eleventh child.

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch!,” the caption read on a photo she shared on Instagram.

She included the hashtags #Baby11, #TrustingGod, #BabyDarring, #TheWyattBunch, #Family and #KekesKids.

She and Darring married in 2018.

The 39-year-old was previously married to Michael Ford and Rahmat Ford.

Wyatt was a teen when she had a hit duet with singer Avant with the single “My First Love,” which was a cover of a 1983 hit song by René and Angela.

In 2017 Wyatt was a cast member of the TV One reality series “R&B Divas: Atlanta.”

Her last child was born in 2020.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content