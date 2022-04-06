Michael Bay is ready for everyone to stop talking about the Will Smith slap

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Director Michael Bay knows Will Smith from working with him on the first two “Bad Boys” films and has some feelings about “the slap.”

“So I really don’t care,” Bay told Yahoo. “It wasn’t right. I’ve worked with him. He is not that guy. I’ve never seen him lose his cool like that.”

Like many who saw Smith slap Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Academy Awards, Bay said he initially thought the incident was planned.

Especially because Bay said he’s “been on set when Will screws with people, joking with people.”

The director said he didn’t watch the hit live, but plenty of people texted him about it and he’s aware that it’s a hot topic.

Bay suggested that there are more important topics that deserve more attention.

“Hollywood gets very self-absorbed,” Bay said. “There are babies getting blown up in the Ukraine right now. We should be talking about that.”

