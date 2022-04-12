CMT Awards 2022: The winners list

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The CMT Music Awards were held Monday in Nashville.

Marvel star Anthony Mackie co-hosted with singer Kelsea Ballerini, who carried out her duties from home after she tested positive for Covid-19.

It was a big night for Carrie Underwood, who won multiple awards, including video of the year with Jason Aldean for “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Underwood notched her tenth win in the category and earned her 25th award total at the fan-voted ceremony.

The following is the full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

Video of the year

Cody Johnson — “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson — “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood — “If I Didn’t Love You” – WINNER

Kane Brown — “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney — “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

Female video of the year

Brandi Carlile — “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett — “Footprints on The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves — “justified”

Maren Morris — “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton — “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert — “If I Was a Cowboy” – WINNER

Tenille Arts — “Back Then, Right Now”

Male video of the year

Cody Johnson — “‘Til You Can’t” – WINNER

Eric Church — “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown — “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan — “Waves”

Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett — “Country Again”

Walker Hayes — “Fancy Like”

Group/duo video of the year

Brothers Osborne — “I’m Not for Everyone”

Dan + Shay — “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae — “Woman You Got” – WINNER

Old Dominion — “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee — “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band — “Same Boat”

Breakthrough video of the year

Breland — “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion — “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane — “My Boy”

Parker McCollum — “To Be Loved by You” – WINNER

Priscilla Block — “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts — “Back Then, Right Now”

Collaborative video of the year

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” – WiNNER

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

CMT performance of the year

Brothers Osborne, “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride) – WINNER

H.E.R. & Chris Stapleton, “Hold On” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown, “Three Wooden Crosses” (from CMT Artist of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini & Paul Klein, “I Quit Drinking” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland, “Friendship Train” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland, “Ride Wit Me” (from CMT Crossroads)

CMT digital-first performance of the year

Brittney Spencer, “Sober & Skinny”

Carly Pearce, “Dear Miss Loretta”

Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo” – WINNER

Jon Pardi, “On the Other Hand”/”Forever and Ever, Amen”

Josh Turner, Live

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Trending comeback song of the year

Alan Jackson, “Freight Train”

Brooks & Dunn, “Neon Moon”

Dolly Parton, “9 to 5”

Reba McEntire, “I’m a Survivor”

Sara Evans, “Suds in the Bucket”

Shania Twain, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Taylor Swift, “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER

