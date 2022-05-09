Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas bring their baby daughter home

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

In honor of Mother’s Day, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the first image of their baby girl.

The couple each posted the same photo on their verified Instagram accounts showing Chopra Jonas holding their daughter (with the baby’s face obscured) while her husband looked on. The pair announced in January that they had welcomed their first child via surrogate.

The caption on the photo began: “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.”

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” it continued. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

The couple, who married in 2018, thanked the doctors and nurses at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles. And Jonas added a special message to his wife.

“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness,” he wrote. “I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

