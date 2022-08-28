How to watch the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

By Marianne Garvey

Winners of the MTV Video Music Awards, which celebrate the best music videos and artists of the year, will be revealed Sunday.

Readers who remember Dire Straights singing “I want my MTV” know the event has developed a reputation over the years for buzzy moments from Madonna, Britney, Beyoncé, and Kanye.

It’s fair to expect some memeable moments along with Moonperson trophies at the VMAs.

Here’s what to know about the show.

The Venue

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The hosts

Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow will all share hosting duties.

Performers

Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, BLACKPINK, and Panic! at the Disco are among the artists scheduled to perform.

The nominees

Doja Cat, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are among the nominees.

Styles and Doja Cat are tied for the most nominations with eight, followed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X with seven nominations each.

Minaj is set to take home the 2022 VMA Video Vanguard Award, while The Red Hot Chili Peppers be named Global Icons.

Live

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air simultaneously on MTV, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, CW, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.

MTV also offers a free 24-hour pass to its live TV stream.

Pre-show

Pre-show performances and red carpet interviews will air live on MTV starting at 6:30 p.m ET.

If you have cable, you can stream the VMAs using your account information via the MTV website and the MTV app.

Youtube TV and Hulu + Live TV will also air the show. (Youtube TV offers a one-week free trial for new members.)

