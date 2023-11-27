Family celebrates ‘Swiftmas’ with Taylor Swift-inspired decorations



By Rob Hughes and WLS Digital Team

NAPERVILLE, Illinois (WLS) — Maybe you’ve heard of her. Taylor Swift is kind of a big deal.

She’s everywhere, including, right now, in our news, thanks to a Naperville family who put its own spin on the holiday season.

Are you ready for it? It’s officially “Swiftmas” in the suburbs.

By foot, by car and even by trolley, the traffic has been picking up in front of the Scott household near Atlas and Tupelo, like some kind of suburban legend.

“We weren’t expecting, like, all of this,” said homeowner Amy Scott.

Maybe they should have. After all, Taylor Swift is on a bit of a roll!

Long story short, Amy is the mastermind behind the afterglow lighting up her Naperville neighborhood.

She said the idea to bring the season of Swift to her house came to her after seeing Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie.

“I walked out of there saying two things. Number one, I want bangs, and number two, we can do this for our lights display,” Amy said.

Her husband, Brian, and her daughters, Rebecca and Emily, were enchanted with the idea. The planning took a few weeks. Then came time to put it all together over Thanksgiving break. Now, there is not a blank space in sight!

“When we got home on Wednesday, we got out of the car from driving three hours from college, and my mom’s like, ‘Let’s go start on the Christmas lights and put out the friendship bracelets and everything.’ So, it’s really fun to be a part of this,” Emily said.

Even the neighbors helped spread the spirt of Swift.

“We have all the girls in the neighborhood made friendship bracelets to pass out, and so, they have been passing out friendship bracelets and sharing that love and kindness with everybody,” Amy said.

Amy said Swift is about a lot of the same themes as Christmas, including spreading happiness and joy

And, just in case you want to see and celebrate Swiftmas yourself…

“We’ll leave the Christmas lights up until January,” Amy said.

