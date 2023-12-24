The Chicks mourn the passing of founding member Laura Lynch



By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The Chicks are taking time this weekend to pay tribute to their late former founding member Laura Lynch.

Members of the band previously known as The Dixie Chicks posted a statement Saturday to their official Instagram page, where they shared video of Lynch singing and playing with the band, writing they “are shocked and saddened to learn” of her death.

“We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band,” the post continued.

“Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”

The post was signed “Emily, Martie & Natalie,” for the Chicks’ current members, Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines.

Lynch was involved in a car crash Friday night in Hudspeth County, Texas, according to CNN affiliate KDBC, citing a police report. Another vehicle drove into Lynch’s lane, striking her vehicle head-on, KDBC reported. The crash took place near the town of Cornudas, approximately 60 miles east of El Paso.

Strayer and Maguire founded the Dixie Chicks in 1989 with Lynch and Robin Lynn Macy.

In 1992, Macy left the band, and Maines later replaced Lynch as lead vocalist.

The band broke through commercially with their fourth album “Wide Open Spaces” in 1998, the first to feature Maines.

