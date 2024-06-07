Vanna White says an emotional goodbye to Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’



(CNN) — Vanna White grew emotional as she said a tearful early goodbye to host Pat Sajak on “Wheel of Fortune.”

The longtime host will leave the show on Friday after 41 seasons. The two have co-hosted the show together since 1982.

Speaking in a video the show played on June 6, White said, “I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together.”

“I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m gonna try,” she said, adding that the duo’s “8,000 episodes went by like that.”

White also talked about how kind Sajak was when he welcomed her in the show’s early days.

“You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you really did,” she said, adding that the two are also great friends off-camera.

“Those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite,” she said. “We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated. What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had. And I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you.”

“You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore,” she said. “I love you, Pat.”

Last summer, Sajak had announced that Season 41 of “Wheel of Fortune” would be his last, calling it a “wonderful ride.” White will be staying on as co-host with Ryan Seacrest next season.

