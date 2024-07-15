Harry Styles joins Stevie Nicks for emotional duet in tribute to Christine McVie

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — To mark what would have been friend and former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie’s 81st birthday, Stevie Nicks turned to a special guest for help.

McVie, the singer-songwriter behind some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, died in November 2022 following a brief illness.

The star would have celebrated her birthday on July 12, and Nicks chose that day to bring Harry Styles on stage during her performance at Hyde Park in London.

Nicks and Styles performed a moving rendition of the Fleetwood Mac hit “Landslide” as well as “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

A video widely shared on social media shows Nicks telling the crowd, “What I want you to know is Christine was Harry’s girl, she was my girl, she was your girl.”

“She loved all of us; today was her birthday. It’s taken me all this time to try and be able to deal with this situation,” Nicks told concertgoers. “One thing my mom used to say to me when I was little was when I was hurt, she’d go, ‘Stevie when you’re hurt, you always run to the stage.’ That’s what I’ve been doing ever since Chris passed away – is running to the stage.”

She added: “The only people that have been able to help me to get over this has been all of you.”

It was not the first time Styles and Nicks has performed together.

They also did a duet of “Landslide” at the Forum in Los Angeles in 2019 and performed “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony that same year as part of Nicks’ induction.

