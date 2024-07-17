Naomi Pomeroy, renowned chef and ‘Top Chef Masters’ star, dead at 49 in tubing accident

By Shania Baweja, CNN

(CNN) — Naomi Pomeroy, renowned chef and “Top Chef Masters” star, died in a tubing accident in Oregon over the weekend, local authorities said. She was 49.

Pomeroy drowned in the Willamette River in Corvallis, Oregon, on Saturday, July 13th, according to a news release posted to Facebook by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). “An investigation by BCSO determined three floaters on tubes and a paddle board, secured together, were caught on an exposed snag in the water. One of the floaters, Naomi, was pulled under the water and held by the paddle board leash,” the sheriff’s release stated.

The other two people were safely recovered from the water. Deputies searched the water using sonar, underwater cameras and drones, according to the statement, but authorities have yet to find Pomeroy’s body. The sheriff’s office has deployed a boat on the river every day since the drowning and plans to continue the search. “BCSO will continue to re-assess the recovery mission daily,” the statement added.

“I am dedicated to locating Naomi to bring her home to her family and loved ones,” said Sheriff Van Arsdall, according to the release. “I want to thank all involved in the search and recovery mission and support during this difficult time.”

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in keeping an eye out for Pomeroy’s body and requests immediate contact upon location.

Pomeroy quickly became renowned after opening her Portland restaurant, Beast, and was recognized in 2014 as the James Beard Best Chef in the Pacific Northwest. She gained national fame appearing on Bravo’s reality competition series “Top Chef Masters.”

Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer issued a statement on the tragedy on Monday. “What a loss. Naomi was not just a fabulous chef and entrepreneur, but an amazing human being. Her impact went far beyond Portland, helping establish our leadership and reputation for food excellence. She will be greatly missed,” Blumenauer said.

