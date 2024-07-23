Keanu Reeves explains why he’s always thinking about death

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Keanu Reeves is aging like the rest of us.

And for that reason, “The Matrix” has shared, mortality has been on his mind.

“I’m 59, so I’m thinking about death all the time,” Reeves told BBC News. “I’m young old.”

Reeves is promoting his first novel, “The Book of Elsewhere.”

The book is based on the “BRZRKR” comic book series created by Reeves and written in collaboration with British science fiction author China Miéville. The plot of the new novel is centered on B, an immortal warrior with a death wish.

This has also contributed to Reeves’ focus on death, which, he said, he’s trying to keep in perspective.

“Hopefully it’s not crippling, but hopefully it’s sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have,” Reeves said.

And while some may think B is based on Reeves due to his physical traits like long dark hair, the actor and author is mostly laying claim to inspiring some of the character’s violence.

“I think it was influenced by some of the action films that I had done,” said Reeves, who has had big success in his movie franchises, including the “John Wick” films.

