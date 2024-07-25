Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are no longer fooling anyone with that fake ‘feud’ on new ‘Hot Ones’ episode

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are everywhere lately.

While promoting their upcoming Marvel epic “Deadpool & Wolverine,” out Friday, the pair have done every interview, hosted a late night show and are probably commanding your social media feed.

But instead of poking fun at each other as they’ve done online for years via their public “feud,” they are epitomizing the meaning of true and “vulnerable” friendship, which Reynolds said during an appearance on hot wing interview show “Hot Ones” this week is the foundation on which their new Marvel film is built.

“When we are together outside of our public persona taking the piss out of each other, most of our conversations are very vulnerable,” Reynolds said in the clip, which was published to YouTube on Thursday.

Jackman, who sat next to Reynolds with tears in his eyes as he fought the heat of the hot wing he just ate, agreed and went on to describe his co-star as a “great father, great family, great friend, loves his job, loves his work.”

“It is a movie that is built on the foundation of friendship,” Reynolds later added. “It’s a story about friendship.”

Perhaps that’s why “Deadpool & Wolverine” may resonate so well with audiences, because when the friendship is genuine in real life, the onscreen chemistry feels that much more authentic.

Safe to say, these two have come a long way since the days of trolling each other online or joking that the other is evil during a live TV appearance.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” premieres in theaters on Friday.

