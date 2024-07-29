Erica Ash, of BET’s ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood,’ dead at 46

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Erica Ash, the actress known for her role on BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” series, has died, according to a statement from her mother. She was 46.

Ash died on Sunday after a “long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to the statement, which was provided to CNN by Ash’s publicist.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash,” the actress’ mother Diann Ash said in the statement. “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

Ash had a decades-long career in comedy movies and television, but she was best known for her role as Bridgette Hart on the BET spoof series “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” on which she appeared for four seasons.

In a statement posted to BET’s Instagram page on Monday, the network remembered Ash for “being equal parts witty and funny.”

“We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen,” the statement read.

Ash’s career began with roles on sketch-comedy series, including “The Big Gay Sketch Show” in 2006 on Logo and “MADtv” in 2008.

Her film career took off in 2013 after she landed the role Kendra Brooks in the fifth installment of horror movie satire franchise “Scary Movie V.” She went on to star in several films throughout her career, like 2016’s “Jean of the Joneses,” 2018’s sports comedy “Uncle Drew” and the 2021 indie drama “Violet,” in which she starred alongside Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux.

Ash appeared in a handful of episodes of the Jennifer Lopez police drama “Shades of Blue” and four seasons of the Starz dramedy series “Survivor’s Remorse” between 2014 and 2017.

She also starred on the 2018 BET series “In Contempt,” a legal drama on which Ash played an attorney named Gwen Sullivan.

Her final credit, according to IMDb, was earlier this year when she appeared on one episode of the NBC sitcom “Extended Family.”

“Erica was talented & hilarious,” comedian Loni Love wrote on her X page on Monday. “She would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family.”

As successful as Ash was as a working actor, Hollywood wasn’t always her plan.

She told the LA Times in a 2017 interview that she initially studied medicine at Emory University and after living in Japan for a time, she wound up acting.

“I live my life like I’m writing a book,” she told the LA Times. “For me, it’s just about growing and moving forward.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.