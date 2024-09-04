Natasha Rothwell to produce and star in TV adaptation of viral ‘Who TF Did I Marry’ TikTok series

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Reesa Teesa” is coming to television.

Natasha Rothwell of “Insecure” and “The White Lotus” is set to star in a TV adaptation of “Who TF Did I Marry,” a story of heartbreak that went viral on social media earlier this year, according to a report from Variety.

Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” shared on TikTok the story of what she says was a marriage gone horribly wrong. Her more than 50 compelling, five to 10-minute TikTok videos in which she shared her experiences captured the fascination of millions.

Rothwell reportedly acquired the rights to adapt the story via her Big Hattie Productions after a bidding war.

Earlier this year, Johnson told CNN she did not regret sharing the story about her relationship in which she said she discovered her husband had lied to her consistently.

The former couple met on a dating app shortly before the pandemic, moved in together to quarantine, married in 2021 and split six months later.

“I’ve had a lot of messages from people who were telling me ‘You know, I went through something very similar,” Johnson told CNN at the time. “‘Your story has helped me make decisions in my own relationship.’ So, I definitely would say the overwhelming support has definitely made this worth it.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.