Taylor Swift arrives to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City Chiefs opening game

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift has arrived at Arrowhead Stadium and is ready to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce play, play, play.

Wearing a denim corset, matching denim shorts and red knee-high boots, Swift strolled into the stadium over a hour before the game began, according to footage posted to social media. Welcome to the second season of “Football (Taylor’s Version).”

The Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024-2025 season opener, airing on NBC on Thursday.

Swift and Kelce have been romantically linked since September 2023, when the singer first showed up to one of Kelce’s football games after he detailed his efforts to connect with her during an Eras Tour concert stop in Kansas City.

She went on to become a fixture at his games – and on our TV screens during game-day broadcasts – throughout last season while showing up to support Kelce during breaks from her tour.

Her presence at the games became an oft-discussed topic.

Many embraced her connection to the league and the new female audience that she brought with it, while some NFL loyalists took issue with the amount of attention she received during each game’s broadcast.

The “Fortnight” singer acknowledged the conversation surrounding her NFL exposure in an interview with Time magazine last year, saying, “I’m just there to support Travis.”

“I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads,” she said.

Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes, the leading Quarterback in the NFL, previously spoke about how “extremely cool” he thinks it is that Swift kept showing up to their games, despite the discourse.

“Obviously, she’s just here to support Travis in the best way possible,” he said in February during a pre-Super Bowl press conference. “It has done a great job of bringing more people to football and how great the sport is.”

Mahomes added that as “a father to a daughter as well, I love that she watches the games and loves football.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.