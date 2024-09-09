Benj Pasek and Justin Paul attain EGOT status after ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Emmy win

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — There are two new members of the esteemed EGOT club.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s win Sunday night at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys gave them the “E” they needed to attain EGOT status, joining about 20 other artists who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

The pair won an Emmy for best original music and lyrics, along with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, for their composition “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” The song was featured in the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.”

Pasek and Paul previously won a best original song Oscar for “City of Stars” from the film “La La Land.”

The Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” won the duo both the best musical theater album Grammy and a Tony for best original score, though that wasn’t the only time they won those awards. The pair also scored a best compilation soundtrack Grammy for “The Greatest Showman” and a best musical Tony for “A Strange Loop.”

Season three of “Only Murders in the Building” was set on Broadway.

“We came up with a huge long list of possibilities of what to pull from, here’s our palette that we want to work with lyrically and then going about telling the story that we had really broken down pretty thoroughly with [showrunner] John Hoffman,” Paul told The Hollywood Reporter about working on the series. “And then it was just the fun of executing it, finding our favorite lines, how can we keep besting each other, besting that line. It was a joy and certainly something that I know we would never have come up with on our own.”

“Only Murders in the Building” stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

