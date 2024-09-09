Selena Gomez shares how ongoing ‘medical issues’ will shape her path to becoming a parent

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Selena Gomez is speaking candidly about what her path to parenthood may look like.

The “Only Murders in the Building” actress and singer, who has previously been open about both her mental and physical health struggles, opened up for the first time about how her fertility has been impacted by her diagnoses in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Monday.

“I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” Gomez said.

Gomez said that surrogacy and adoption are “huge possibilities” for her and acknowledged how much she considers it a “blessing that there are wonderful people willing” to do both.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. (But) I’m in a much better place with that,” said Gomez. “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different.”

At the end of the day, she said, it doesn’t matter how it happens because “it’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Gomez revealed in 2015 that she was diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body, causing the body to attack healthy tissue, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

In 2017, Gomez shared that the condition led to her undergo a kidney transplant, donated by her friend, actress Francia Raisa. In 2020, she also shared that she was also diagnosed as bipolar.

Gomez chronicled her health struggles in her 2022 documentary “My Mind & Me.”

