Where to watch the year’s top shows ahead of the Emmy Awards

(CNN) — It’s Emmy time, again.

Television’s big night last happened only months ago, due to strike-related delays, but the 76th Emmy Awards will take place Sunday, celebrating series released between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024.

Ahead of the ceremony – which will be hosted by “Schitt’s Creek” stars Dan and Eugene Levy – is the perfect time to catch up on the all the best drama, comedy and limited series nominees.

A brief description of each program follows, along with where to watch.

Best Drama Nominees:

The Crown

The finale season of this sprawling royal saga is again up for some big awards this weekend, after already nabbing a whopping 23 Primetime Emmy awards over the course of its six-season run. The most recent installment focused on the lead-up to the tragic death of Princess Diana, and the aftermath.

“The Crown” streams on Netflix.

Fallout

Based on the popular video game, this grizzly post-apocalyptic series starring breakout star Ella Purnell (“Yellowjackets”), Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and Leslie Uggams racked up a bevy of Emmy nominations, and already won one statuette last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys for outstanding music supervision.

“Fallout” streams on Prime Video.

The Gilded Age

The corsets and scandal were aplenty in HBO’s second season of period drama “The Gilded Age,” which stars Cynthia Nixon and Morgan Spector along with Emmy nominees Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers”) and Christine Baranski.

The show streams on Max.

The Morning Show

The stakes were raised even higher in the third season of this taut workplace drama featuring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The show has already taken home three Primetime Emmys in years past, including one in 2020 for supporting actor Billy Crudup.

“The Morning Show” streams on Apple TV+.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

This series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine rebooted the 2005 spy film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but the show has taken the titular couple in all sorts of wild new directions.

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” streams on Prime Video.

Shōgun

Based on the literary sensation that already became a TV event in 1980, this sweeping new adaptation of the Japanese feudal epic seems to be the one to beat at this season’s Emmys, with a whopping 25 nominations for the first season.

“Shōgun” airs on FX and streams on Hulu.

Slow Horses

Starring Oscar-winner Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” is a spy caper centered on a team of British intelligence agents whose mistakes have rendered them non-starters. The show is nominated for nine Emmys going into this weekend’s ceremony.

“Slow Horses” streams on Apple TV+.

3 Body Problem

This bizarre and mind-bending series enjoyed a lot of buzz and supplied a multitude of trippy visuals, following an assortment of science experts plagued by strange visions. But that ends up being only a small part of the “Problem.”

The sci-fi show streams on Netflix.

Best Comedy Series Nominees:

Abbott Elementary

The endearing comedy series about an underfunded Philadelphia public school and the dedicated, passionate teachers and staff who work there is back in the mix at this year’s Emmy awards, after previously winning four statuettes including two for creator and star Quinta Brunson.

”Abbott Elementary” airs on ABC and streams on Hulu.

The Bear

The one to beat in the comedy category… even if it remains a mystery as to why this high-tension show about a Chicago sandwich shop-turned-high-end eatery is being considered in the comedy categories. The show, with a fervent fanbase, earned a record-breaking 23 nominations on the comedy side this year, besting the previous record of 22 nods set by the NBC hit “30 Rock” back in 2009.

“The Bear” airs on FX and streams on Hulu.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Everyone’s favorite curmudgeon got his swan song with a belated final season that proved Larry could still kvetch with the best of them. The show, which first aired back in 2000, has previously won two Primetime Emmys.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” streams on Max.

Hacks

The irresistible comedy about an overbearing Boomer comedy legend in Vegas and the impressionable, intelligent Millennial writer tasked with helping her reached new heights in its third season, and nabbed 16 Emmy nods in the process.

“Hacks” streams on Max.

Only Murders in the Building

This New York-based crime caper boasted some amazing cast additions in its third season (did someone say, “Streep”?), and is going into the Emmys ceremony with an impressive 21 nominations.

“Only Murders in the Building” streams on Hulu.

Palm Royale

This scrumptious period dramedy features one of the most enviable casts ever – Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney and Carol Burnett! – netting top Emmy nods, including best comedy series and recognition for Wiig and Burnett.

“Palm Royale” streams on Apple TV+.

Reservation Dogs

This funny and inspiring show about Native American teenagers on an Oklahoma reservation deserved far more praise and recognition than it got over its three-season run. It’s up for best comedy series and best lead actor for D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, among other Emmy nominations, for its final season.

“Reservation Dogs” airs on FX and streams on Hulu.

What We Do in the Shadows

Snarky, self aware and very out there, “What We Do” continued its gleeful vampiric mayhem to the tune of eight Emmy nods for its fifth season.

“What We Do in the Shadows” airs on FX and streams on Hulu.

Best Limited or Anthology Series Nominees:

Baby Reindeer

A twisty and engrossing tale involving stalking, grooming, abuse and artistic license, “Baby Reindeer” was a sensation when it debuted and has since remained a focus of attention with the some of the real-life players behind it disputing the story’s veracity.

“Baby Reindeer” streams on Netflix.

Fargo

A fan-adored anthology crime series conceived from the Oscar-winning 1996 film of the same name, “Fargo’s” fifth season is in the mix this year with 15 Primetime Emmy nods, having previously won six statuettes in years past.

“Fargo” airs on FX and streams on Hulu.

Lessons in Chemistry

This limited period series about a female scientist in the 1950s persevering to make her mark in the field of chemistry stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson.

“Lessons in Chemistry” streams on Apple TV+.

Ripley

This visually compelling black-and-white retelling of the dark Patricia Highsmith story follows a morally corrupt grifter who ingratiates himself in the ritzy lifestyle of an unsuspecting playboy in Italy – and commits murder to stay there. The show, starring Andrew Scott, has already won three Creative Arts Emmys this month.

“Ripley” streams on Netflix.

True Detective: Night Country

The fourth installment of this chilling anthology crime series features Jodie Foster alongside professional boxer-turned-actor Kali Reis, both in Emmy-nominated roles.

“True Detective: Night Country” streams on Max.

