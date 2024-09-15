Emmy highlights: ‘Shōgun’ makes history, surprises and a ‘meow’ heard ‘round the world

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — If you had “historical night” on your Emmy predictions, congratulations.

It was, indeed, a night for the history books and one for people who love teary acceptance speeches with a side of subtle, mostly scripted zingers.

From historic winners to mentions of cats and dogs, here are the highlights from the 76th Emmy Awards:

Let’s hear it for ‘Shōgun’

The music began to play off the cast and producers of the acclaimed period drama “Shōgun” after their win for best drama but stopped as soon as star and new Emmy winner Hiroyuki Sanada took the mic and expressed his intention to say his short address in Japanese. In his native tongue, he thanked the crew, directors and masters “who have inherited and supported our Samurai period dramas until now.” He added: “The passion and dreams that we have inherited from you have crossed oceans and borders.”

So, too, has “Shōgun” itself in many ways. The show’s success, the first non-English language program to win best drama and only the second to be nominated in the category (the first was “Squid Game” was the first in 2022), hammers home the point many creatives shout from rooftops (and award show stages) any chance they can: Take risks. If the story is compelling, viewers and success will come.

In all, the series picked up four awards, including history-making individual acting honors for its two stars Sanada and Anna Sawai.

After her win, becoming the first actress of Asian descent to win in the category of best actress in a drama, Sawai said on stage: “This is to all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example to everyone.”

Richard Gadd: ‘It always gets better’

Richard Gadd took the stage three times on Emmy night, but he treated his first speech – for outstanding writing for a limited series – like it would be his only and left the audience moved in the process.

“Ten years ago, I was down and out. I never, ever thought I’d get my life together. I never ever thought I’d be able to rectify myself for what had happened to me and get myself back on my feet again, and then here I am just over a decade later picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television,” he said, referencing the abuse and trauma he endured that is recalled in parts of “Baby Reindeer.” “I don’t know much about this life, I don’t know why we’re here – none of that. But I do know nothing lasts forever and no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. So if you’re struggling, keep going. Keep going and I promise you things will be ok.”

Lisa Colón-Zayas’ emotional win

Not a single viewer finished watching the powerful Tina-origin story episode of FX’s “The Bear,” titled “Napkins,” doubting whether Lisa Colón-Zayas’ performance was worth anything less than Emmy gold. Voters agreed and awarded her the statue for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

On stage, the actress got tears flowing once again as she appeared shocked and honored to be be receiving the honor, immediately paying tribute to her fellow nominees with heartfelt regard. “I love you all. I revere you all to the bottom of my heart,” she said, referencing Meryl Streep, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Carol Burnett. She ended with an acknowledgement of the upcoming election, saying, “To all Latinas who are looking at me, keep believing and vote. Vote for your rights.”

Candice Bergen: ‘Meow’

When she played outspoken TV anchor Murphy Brown, Candice Bergen was never afraid to ruffle feathers – and she’s still not. On stage to present an award, Bergen spoke about her time playing the character, getting political with a sarcasm-soaked monologue: “I was surrounded by brilliant and funny actors, had the best scripts to work with, and in one classic moment, my character was attacked by Vice President Dan Quayle, when Murphy became pregnant and decided to raise the baby as a single mother. Oh, how far we’ve come. Today, a Republican candidate for vice president would never attack a woman for having kids, so as they say my work here is done. Meow.”

Of note, Selena Gomez also made a reference to the “childless cat ladies” phenomenon when onstage with her “Only Murders in the Building” costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

John Oliver thanks his late dog

Was it wrong to laugh? Maybe, but it was impossible not to at least smile when John Oliver tried to poignantly thank his late dog in his acceptance speech for outstanding scripted variety series, only for the heartfelt moment to come just as music began to cue the team’s exit.

“I feel like Sarah MacLachlan right now,” Oliver said. Playing off the audience’s laughter, he added: “She was an amazing dog. This isn’t just for her — this is for all dogs. You’re very good girls, you’re very good boys, and you all deserve a treat!”

John Leguizamo stands up for progress

John Leguizamo took the Emmy stage with a reminder to Hollywood about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI): “The D is for diligence, the E is for excellence, the I is for imagination,” he said before calling this year’s crop of nominees “among the most diverse list of nominees in Emmy history.”

He called out several performers, including Selena Gomez, who became visibly moved when Leguizamo referenced her nomination for “Only Murders in the Building.” “She’s been carrying Steve Martin and Martin Short for three whole seasons,” he joked. Leguizamo, who took out a full page ad in the New York Times earlier this year urging Emmy voters to recognize diverse nominees, later added: “We need more stories from excluded groups.”

Best zingers of the night

“Do you know how hard it was to get a date after ‘Misery’?” – Kathy Bates

“First of all, relax. Despite my name, I come in peace.” – Will Smith, a English writer and producer and winner of outstanding writing for a drama series for “Slow Horses,” referencing that moment from the Oscars.

“When I see an actor I don’t know, I just say, ‘I love your scene with Nicole Kidman. Nine times out of ten, I’m right.” – Steve Martin

“Welcome everybody to the 76th Emmy Awards — also known as broadcast TV’s biggest night for honoring movie stars on streaming services.” – Dan Levy, who hosted alongside dad Eugene a solid – if not safe – show

