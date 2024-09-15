See who won at the Emmy Awards

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented Sunday, honoring some of the best shows and performances in television.

Going into the night, the second season of the FX restaurant series “The Bear,” leads among shows in the comedy categories, while “Shōgun” leads among dramas.

A list a nominees in major categories follows below. Winners will be indicated in bold and updated live throughout the event.

Outstanding drama series

“The Crown”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age “

“The Morning Show”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“3 Body Problem”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding limited series

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Baby Reindeer”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown Netflix”

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Matt Berry, ” What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders In The Building”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Matt Bomer, ” Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, ” Baby Reindeer”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”

Robert Downey Jr. ,“The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons In Chemistry”

Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons In Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

“The Voice”

Outstanding talk series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

