ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus marries for third time, with ‘Bake Off’ star Sandi Toksvig officiating

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — ABBA legend Björn Ulvaeus has tied the knot for the third time, marrying his partner Christina Sas on Saturday in a ceremony officiated by comedian and ex-“Great British Bake Off” host Sandi Toksvig.

“Today on the 21st of September 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark,” a statement posted on the 79-year-old songwriter and guitarist’s Instagram page reads.

The pair met in the southern German city of Nuremberg in 2021 “in connection with the release of ABBA’s last album Voyage and started dating in the spring of 2022,” the statement continues. “The wedding took place in Copenhagen in the presence of close friends and family.”

Toksvig, who is a former host of the reality cooking show “The Great British Bake Off” (known to US audiences as “The Great British Baking Show”), was captured in a wedding photo shared on Instagram wearing a red robe with gold designs, with papers in hand and the happy couple in the background.

Ulvaeus’ representatives confirmed to the PA Media news agency that Toksvig conducted the wedding ceremony.

At its outset, ABBA, which dominated the US and European charts in the 1970s, consisted of two couples: Ulvaeus and vocalist Agnetha Fältskog, and songwriter and keyboard player Benny Andersson and vocalist Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Ulvaeus married Fältskog in 1971 and Andersson and Lyngstad wed in 1978.

After winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the song “Waterloo,” and making global hits such as “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “SOS” and “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” Ulvaeus and Fältskog divorced before the release of 1979 song “Voulez-Vous.”

Two years later, Andersson and Lyngstad were also divorced and the group disbanded in 1982.

Ulvaeus married Lena Kallersjö in 1981 but the pair divorced after 41 years of marriage in 2022, a year after ABBA reunited.

He has four children, two from each of his former marriages.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.