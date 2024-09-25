Anna Sorokin, high society scammer, says she’ll take ‘nothing’ away from short stint on ‘DWTS’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Anna Sorokin may have served time behind bars, but one thing she does not have time for is “Dancing with the Stars.”

The socialite-turned-convict, who served nearly four years in prison after being convicted of several financial crimes, and her partner Ezra Sosa got eliminated from the ABC dancing competition show during Tuesday’s episode.

Sorokin appeared to be totally unfazed in her post-elimination interview with show cohost Julianne Hough, who asked Sorokin what she’ll take away from her time in the ballroom.

“Nothing,” Sorokin told Hough with a curt laugh.

Perhaps that’s because Sorokin didn’t spend much time on the show at all, considering she was among the first to be eliminated alongside Tori Spelling and her partner Pasha Pashkov, who also got the boot on Tuesday.

Sorokin wasn’t done showcasing her ambivalence, though.

In a post-show interview with GMA, she simply said that “it was a new experience” when asked what it was like to be part of the show, and when she was asked what her favorite part about being on the show was, she didn’t mince words.

“Getting eliminated,” Sorokin said, with a giggle.

She did go on to say that she was “very sad, obviously,” to get eliminated from the show this early, and also expressed that the “second chance” she’d been looking for after her legal woes has now been “wasted.”

Sorokin was convicted in 2019 of grand larceny and other financial crimes after she stole over $200,000 and funded a life of luxury while pretending to be a German heiress with a trust fund. She served two years in prison and an additional 18 months detained by immigration authorities for overstaying her visa.

A TV series called “Inventing Anna,” starring Emmy-winner Julia Garner, chronicled Sorokin’s story.

Sorokin has recently been living under house arrest in New York with an ankle monitoring device while she appeals her deportation order. She previously told People she sought and received permission from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to travel to Los Angeles where the show is produced.

Her bejeweled and sparkly ankle monitor – visible on the show – has since become her most viral accessory.

