Grammy Award nominations 2025 revealed

<i>Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Grammy Award trophies are seen in the press room during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards will be revealed on Friday morning.

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan are behind some of this year’s biggest chart-topping albums, so it’s possible some or all of these women will be named in multiple categories when the Recording Academy announces the nominations at 10:45 a.m. ET.

Winners will be revealed at the event in Los Angeles on Feb. 2.

See below for a list of several top categories. A full list of nominations in all 94 categories can be found here.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

RECORD OF THE YEAR

SONG OF THE YEAR

BEST NEW ARTIST

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

BEST RAP ALBUM

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST ROCK ALBUM

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

BEST R&B ALBUM

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

