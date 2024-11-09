Kate Winslet had a surprising ‘Titanic’ reunion while producing her latest film ‘Lee’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Kate Winslet is sharing an anecdote about a “wonderful” encounter she recently had with someone from her star-making blockbuster film “Titanic.”

The Oscar winner was a guest on “The Graham Norton Show” this week, where she discussed her new film “Lee,” in which she plays the fashion model-turned-war photographer Lee Miller from the World War II era.

Winslet recounted that while she had previously executive produced a number of her projects, “Lee” was the first movie where she served as a full-on producer. That required her involvement from “beginning to end,” including when the film was scored in post-production.

She explained to Norton that when she attended the recording of the film’s score in London, while looking at the 120-piece orchestra, she saw someone who looked mighty familiar to her.

“I’m looking at this violinist and I thought, ‘I know that face!’” she said.

At one point, other musicians in the orchestra pointed to him while mouthing, “It’s him!” to her, and it continued to nag at Winslet, prompting her to wonder, “Am I related to this person? Who is this person?”

Finally, at the end of the day, the “Reader” star went in to where the orchestra was to meet the mystery violinist, and she was delighted to realize he was one of the violinists who played on the ill-fated Titanic ocean liner as it sank in James Cameron’s classic 1997 film.

“It was that guy!” Winslet exclaimed this week, later adding, “it was just wonderful” to see him again.

“We had so many moments like that in the film, where people I’ve either worked with before, or really known for a long time, kind of grown up in the industry with, they just showed up for me, and it was incredible.”

“Lee” released in theaters in late September, and is available to rent or buy on AppleTV+ or Amazon Prime.

