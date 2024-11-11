Megan Fox expecting baby with Machine Gun Kelly

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s family is getting a little bigger.

Fox on Monday announced on her Instagram page that she’s pregnant, showcasing her growing belly and a positive pregnancy test in photos.

“Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” she wrote in the caption, making reference to her previous experience with pregnancy loss.

Fox is already a mom to three children Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, who she shares with her ex-husband “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green. MGK also has a daughter Casie, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

The app version of Fox’s Instagram post on Monday featured MGK’s song “last november,” which the musician has previously said is about pregnancy loss.

Fox also previously recounted her experience in two poems included in her book of poetry “Pretty Boys are Poisonous,” released last year.

In an interview with GMA at the time, Fox said that she’d “never been through anything like that before in my life” and that she and her Kelly leaned on each other through the loss.

“I have three kids so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately,” she said.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2020 when Fox appeared in Kelly’s music video. They have been engaged since 2022.

