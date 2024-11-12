Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson answers holiday questions as an Elf on the Shelf

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” used some rhymes, technology and a chip off the old Rock to spread some holiday cheer.

On a recent episode of the late-night show, a small Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dressed as an Elf on the Shelf to answer some questions.

“What sets you apart from other elves?” Fallon asked Johnson, who offered up a little rhyme.

“We’re all very joyous and happiness abounds,” Johnson responded. “But I’m the only elf who can bench press 500 pounds.”

The Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas tradition in which parents place an elf doll around the house that is meant to report children’s behavior back to Santa during the holidays.

Johnson used the opportunity to take a good natured dig at his friend, comedic actor Kevin Hart.

The pair have costarred in several projects together and like to pull. pranks on one another. Johnson ribbed Hart when Fallon asked Johnson – as the elf- his height.

“Well I can tell you in inches, feet or in yards,” Johnson said. “But it’s easier to say I’m one and a half Kevin Harts.”

Johnson also got a plug in for his latest movie when he was asked about favorite holiday traditions.

“It’s hard to pick, they’re all so much fun,” Johnson said. “But this year, I’m gonna take the family to go see ‘Red One.’”

The film also stars Chris Evans and involves an E.L.F. Task Force Commander who partners with a bounty hunter in order to save Christmas.

“Red One” is in theaters Friday.

