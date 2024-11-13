George R.R. Martin teases ‘Game of Thrones’ fans with hint at new Maisie Williams project

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — George R.R. Martin has hinted that he might be working on a new collaboration with actress Maisie Williams, who shot to fame in the adaptation of his “Game of Thrones” series.

Martin was writing about a trip he made to London this summer on his “Not a blog” website, in which he detailed visiting popular tourist sites and meeting with his British editor.

But the 76-year-old writer is likely to have excited his legions of fans with a short mention toward the very end of the post, where he said he also met with Williams, who made her professional debut as Arya Stark in the blockbuster HBO series. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Martin, best known for his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series that spawned eight seasons of the hit show, wrote: “We also got together with Maisie Williams for pizza and pasta, and talked about… well, no, better not get into that, do not want to jinx it. But it could be so much fun.”

As Martin did not provide any further information, it is unclear whether a prospective new project might be connected to the “Game of Thrones” franchise.

CNN has reached out to Williams’ representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, Williams said in an interview with the UK’s Sunday Times that she felt “lost” when the show ended. Williams was cast when she was just 12 years old and played the role from 2011 until 2019.

“I was so lost for so long and I knew that I was, and when I couldn’t pin down what I felt my identity was within that, it brought me a lot of discomfort,” Williams told the publication. “It’s hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was just because I think it’s done.”

Martin has kept his fans waiting a long time for the next instalment in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, “The Winds of Winter,” which he first started working on in 2010.

That book may still be a while, according to a post he wrote back in September, in which he said: “Writing came hard, and though I did produce some new pages on both The Winds of Winter (yes) and Blood & Fire (the sequel to Fire & Blood the second part of my Targaryen history), I would have liked to turn out a lot more.”

In an interview with sci-fi and fantasy website Winter is Coming, published in September, Martin addressed his fans’ concerns, saying: “If I never wrote another word… (Martin leans forward and speaks directly into the recorder) I am going to write another word. I’m gonna finish the book. But if I never did, if I choked to death right now on my pineapple juice ice cube, my backlist would continue to sell.

“I was just over at a couple of bookstores yesterday, and I was signing, you know 500 copies of A Game of Thrones at each. So my backlist would continue to sell and do money, but eventually it’ll stop selling. You have to keep producing new stuff.”

