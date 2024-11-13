Quincy Jones’ cause of death revealed

By Dan Heching and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — Legendary musician, composer and producer Quincy Jones died from pancreatic cancer, according to his death certificate.

The document, a copy of which was obtained by CNN on Wednesday, listed no other contributing factors to Jones’ death but noted that he had been living with cancer for years.

Jones died on November 3 at the age of 91.

The music icon was laid to rest in a private ceremony earlier this week and a larger memorial is being planned, according to the Associated Press.

Jones, who worked with everyone from Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, died at his home in Bel Air, California, surrounded by his children, siblings and other family members, his publicist told CNN in a statement earlier this month.

CNN has reached out to the family for further comment.

A renowned jazz and pop musician, Jones was also a prolific cross-genre arranger, conductor, record label executive and civil rights advocate.

Days after his death, his daughter Rashida Jones paid tribute to him on social media.

The “Parks and Recreation” actress remembered her father as an icon, a “culture shifter” and a “genius,” writing that these superlatives are “all accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love.”

CNN’s Lisa Respers France and Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.

