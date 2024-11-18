Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment

Charles Dumont, composer of Édith Piaf’s ‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,’ dead at 95

<i>Stephane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Charles Dumont is pictured at home in Paris in June 2015.
Stephane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Charles Dumont is pictured at home in Paris in June 2015.
By
New
Published 8:24 AM

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Charles Dumont, who composed Édith Piaf’s biggest hit, “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,” has died at age 95.

Dumont’s wife told French news agency Agence France-Presse Monday that he had died overnight in Paris.

Born March 16, 1929, in Cahors, southern France, he died at home following a long illness, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported.

A trumpeter by training, Dumont’s career was unremarkable until he managed to persuade Piaf to use “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien” at the start of the 1960s.

He went on to compose almost 40 songs for the singer, who was one of France’s biggest stars of the 20th century, and also sang on a number of tracks himself.

“My mother gave birth to me, but Édith Piaf brought me into the world,” Dumont said in a 2015 interview with AFP.

“Without her, I would never have done everything I did, neither as a composer nor as a singer,” he added.

Dumont also worked with international musicians such as Barbra Streisand and Italian-French singer Dalida.

He last performed in 2019, according to BFMTV.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content