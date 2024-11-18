Jon Hamm and Jimmy Fallon’s remake of Creed’s ‘With Arms Wide Open’ is the LOL moment you need

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Thank you, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Fallon, for this Monday morning earworm.

The “Landman” actor appeared on Sunday’s episode of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and jokingly reminisced about dressing up as Creed frontman Scott Stapp.

“Do you remember when we used to be Creed?” Fallon asked Hamm, who replied “of course.” “We did that one music video together on the Scottish Glen… I remember it like it was just yesterday.”

Hamm and Fallon then appeared in a pre-taped recreation of Creed’s “With Arms Wide Open,”wearing wigs in the style of Stapp’s signature shoulder-length tresses and bright yellow jackets with black leather pants.

As they sang their rendition of the 1999 song, stood inside a bird’s nest atop a peak and passionately they threw their arms… yes, wide open.

At one point, the entertainers hugged each other and hilariously found snacks hidden in each other’s jackets, with Hamm noshing on some potato chips he found in Fallon’s jacket and Fallon snacking on what looked like a french fry he pulled out of Hamm’s pocket.

His appearance marked Hamm’s 12th appearance on the late night program.

The reenactment comes as the alt-rock band – known for songs including “Higher” and “My Sacrifice,” among others – has seen a resurgence in recent years with a highly in-demand reunion tour that kicked off in July.

“To see that happening for Creed,” Stapp told Billboard in an interview in July, “with a whole new generation of fans and listeners? It’s just… very rewarding.”

