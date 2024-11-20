Megan Moroney gets sentimental while accepting new artist award at the CMAs

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Megan Moroney was awarded the new artist of the year trophy at the CMA Awards Wednesday night, and the country singer was doing her best to hold back the tears.

While accepting her statuette, Moroney thanked her fans, saying they are “a large reason of why I am up here right now.”

“The way they show up for me, the way they care about my songs and they make signs and t-shirts and they wait outside the venue starting at 3am, it’s really insane to me,” Moroney said. “This means so much to me.”

Moroney also gave a special shoutout to her producer, Sugarland’s Kristian Bush, who worked on her two albums “Lucky” and “Am I Okay?” and with whom she shares a full-circle connection.

“Thank you for letting me be your intern at the University of Georgia so many years ago,” she said.

Moroney released her debut album “Lucky” last year. Her sophomore album “Am I Okay?” debuted in July and claimed the No. 9 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The CMA Awards were held Wednesday night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where Moroney also performed her album’s lead single “Am I Okay?”

Moroney was nominated for three CMAs and took home one.

