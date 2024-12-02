Chris Rock and Martin Short to host last ‘SNL’ episodes of 2024

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” is enlisting some of the show’s biggest alums to host the last few shows of the year.

On Monday, the long-running sketch show announced that comedian Chris Rock will return to Studio 8H to host the December 14 episode, marking his fourth time hosting. Rock was a cast member between 1990 and 1993.

Pop singer Gracie Abrams will make her “SNL” debut in the same episode as the musical guest.

Martin Short is set to host for the sixth time on the December 21 episode, with Hozier returning as the musical guest.

Short has previously hosted “SNL” five times, three as an individual. In 2022, he co-hosted an episode with his “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Steve Martin, and in 1986, he hosted alongside Martin and Chevy Chase.

Short was had a one-year stint as a cast member between 1984 and 1985, according to NBC.

“Gladiator II” star Paul Mescal will host the next new episode, airing Saturday. Grammy-nominated country artist Shaboozey will make his debut as the musical guest.

“SNL” is amid its milestone 50th season and will mark the anniversary during a live primetime special on February 16.

