Margot Robbie thought she’d ‘go to jail’ for slapping Leonardo DiCaprio during ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ audition

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Margot Robbie made a creative decision to slap Leonardo DiCaprio during her “Wolf of Wall Street” audition instead of kissing him, according to the “Barbie” star.

The result, she joked during a recent episode of the “Talking Pictures” podcast, was that slapping her scene partner was actually a form of assault that could lead to her arrest.

Luckily, Robbie said, DiCaprio and the film’s director Martin Scorsese loved it and she walked out of that audition not only to eventually land the role, but shackle-free.

“It was not in the script,” Robbie said of the slap, referring to the “throwing the water in the face” scene that she was reading with DiCaprio during her audition.

Robbie said that at a certain point after they’d been improvising, DiCaprio had “returned to the script and the last line was ‘come over here and kiss me.’”

“In my head I was like, I could totally kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now. That would be awesome. I can’t wait to tell all my friends this,” Robbie recalled. “And then I was like, ‘nah.’ I just walloped him in the face,” she added, with a laugh.

According to Robbie, it was dead silent right after that for what she said felt like an eternity until Scorsese and DiCaprio “burst out laughing” and validated her by saying, “that was great!”

Still, Robbie said, panic set in. She thought to herself, “you’re going to get arrested. I’m pretty sure that this is assault, battery. Not only will you never work again, but actually you will go to jail for this.”

Robbie played DiCaprio’s wife in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” a role that went on to become her big break when the film premiered in theaters in 2013. It also earned five Oscar nominations at the time.

Needless to say, Robbie never went to jail for slapping DiCaprio. Instead, she went on to have a still-thriving career in Hollywood as an Oscar-nominated actor and producer.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.