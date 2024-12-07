President and general manager of studio operations at Tyler Perry Studios dies in plane crash

By Michelle Watson, Dan Heching and Megan Thomas, CNN

(CNN) — Steve Mensch, the president and general manager of studio operations at Tyler Perry Studios, died in a plane crash Friday night, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers found Mensch dead at the scene of a crash just after 8 p.m. in Citrus County, Florida. The agency does not name Mensch as the man who died, though the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it was Mensch, 62, from Fayetteville, Georgia.

“FHP Troopers responded to a single engine fixed-wing airplane crash on West White Dogwood Drive near the intersection of US-98,” FHP said in a statement. “An adult male occupant of the aircraft was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.”

In an email to CNN on Saturday, Tyler Perry Studios said: “We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Steve Mensch. Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than 8 years, and well beloved in the community of Atlanta. It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Vans RV12, though the agency did not mention Mensch by name.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator is expected to visit the crash site Saturday to begin documenting the scene and examining the aircraft, the NTSB told CNN in an email. A preliminary report from the agency about the crash is expected within 30 days.

Mensch managed the day-to-day operations at Tyler Perry Studios, a 300-acre studio lot in Atlanta, Georgia, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In 2019, Mensch gave CNN a tour of the facility, saying, “What Tyler has built here is the only major motion picture studio on the East Coast.”

Mensch explained at the time how the studio he oversaw blended old with new, saying, “The history on this property is immense. Founded in 1885, we have 40 buildings on the national register, we’ve built a dozen state of the art sound stages.”

“We can take advantage of a hundred years of Hollywood history, of best practices and we’ve done that in incorporating the stages,” he said at the time. “Then we use the very best technology in our infrastructure, so we have the best of both.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp expressed his condolences on social media after Mensch’s death, praising him as “a good man” and his contributions to the Peach State’s film industry.

“A good man and an instrumental part of a studio Georgia is proud to call its own, his achievements made our state better and brought more opportunities to its people,” Kemp said on X. “His loved ones and the entire Tyler Perry Studios team will be in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn this loss.”

