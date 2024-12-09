Golden Globes 2025: See the full list of nominees
By Alli Rosenbloom and Lisa Respers France, CNN
(CNN) — The nominees for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be revealed Monday morning.
Actors Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut will unveil the 2025 slate of nominees during the announcement, which will be available to stream live on CBS News’ YouTube channel starting at 8:15 a.m. ET/5:15 a.m PT. More nominees will be revealed on “CBS Mornings” on CBS beginning live at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
Nikki Glaser will host the ceremony. Hollywood veteran Viola Davis and three-time Golden Globe winner Ted Danson will be the recipients of Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.
The 2025 Golden Globes will take place on January 5 and air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S
Nominations will be announced in the following categories:
TELEVISION
Best performance by a male actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Best performance by a female actor in a television series – musical or
Best performance by a male actor in a television series – drama comedy
Best performance by a female actor in a television series – drama
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television
Best television series – drama
Best television series – musical or comedy
Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
FILM
Best motion picture – musical or comedy
Best motion picture – drama
Best motion picture – non-english language
Best screenplay – motion picture
Best original song – motion picture
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – drama
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – drama
Best director – motion picture
Best original score – motion picture cinematic and box office achievement
Best motion picture – animated
