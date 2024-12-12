‘Vanderpump Rules’ star James Kennedy arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Reality TV star James Kennedy was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday evening after police responded to a Burbank residence around 11:30 p.m. “regarding an argument between a man and a woman,” according to Sgt. Stephen Turner, Public Information Officer for the Burbank Police Department.

After police determined that it was a “domestic incident,” Kennedy, best known for appearing on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Turner.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Kennedy for comment.

Kennedy was released on Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department online records show.

The Burbank City Attorney’s Office told CNN on Thursday that the case is currently under review pending formal charges.

In the most recent season of the series, Kennedy was seen residing with his girlfriend Ally Lewber, who he began dating in 2022.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Lewber for comment.

Kennedy is a DJ and has appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” since 2014. It was previously announced that he and other existing cast members would not be returning for the next season.

