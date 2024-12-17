‘Bluey: The Movie’ is coming

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The news many fans of a certain blue dog have been waiting for has arrived.

A movie based on the popular children’s animated series “Bluey” is headed to theaters. An announcement was made Tuesday on social media with BBC Studios, Disney, Disney+ and ABC tagged.

The series creator, Joe Brumm, posted a letter on the show’s site, writing that he had news “some good, some trifficult.”

“Let’s start with the good – after some time spent away from the series, working on another project, an old idea resurfaced and before I knew it, I’d written a Bluey feature script that I really love,” he wrote. “Fast forward through a tonne of contracting and we’re about to embark on making an animated Bluey movie!”

The “trifficult” news, he wrote, is his decision to step away from the television series.

“I always said I wouldn’t keep making the show if I thought I couldn’t make any new season as good as the last,” Brumm wrote. “This would have been the case for me with a potential season four, so I’ve decided to take a break from my involvement in the TV series. In the event I can’t wrap my head around doing more seasons myself, ‘The Sign’ will mark my TV finale for Bluey and I wrote it as such.”

He also offered up a statement in a press announcement for the film.

“I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on ‘The Sign’ in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that,” Brumm said. “I’ve always thought ‘Bluey’ deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.”

Vocal talent from series, including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack, will be a part of the movie, along with music created by “Bluey” composer Joff Bush.

The project is scheduled in theaters in 2027 and will air on ABC iview and ABC Kids in Australia post-theatrical release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.