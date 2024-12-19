‘Survivor’ has crowned a new winner

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — The latest season of “Survivor” was a rollercoaster until the very end, except on this show, the ride ends with someone winning $1 million.

To that end, congratulations are in order for Rachel LaMont, who emerged victorious despite being seen as a threat by multiple players throughout the season.

Here’s how we got here:

Going into the final episode, finalists Teeny Chirichillo, Sue Smey, Rachel LaMont and Sam Phalen knew everything hinged in obtaining the last immunity idol of the season. When Rachel beat out her competitors for a guaranteed ticket to the final three, she decided quickly that she would send Sam and Teeny to duke it out in the fire-making challenge, with the winner earning a chance to vie for the prize money.

Rachel thought she had a better chance to win if Teeny faced the jury alongside her and Sue, so she coached Teeny in the craft of fire making. Her efforts almost worked.

In the fire making challenge, Teeny’s fire burned fast and furiously, so much so that it nearly seemed like a total blowout. But against the odds, Sam made a quick comeback that stunned even the jury members. In the end, he prevailed to head to the final three.

To his credit, Sam also put up a convincing performance in front of the jury. But, in the end, Rachel’s dominant show in challenges and masterful game play couldn’t be beat. She won all but one of the jury votes.

“I feel like I’m having an out-of-body experience,” she said after winning.

“Survivor” will return for a new season in 2025.

