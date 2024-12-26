‘Wicked’ will make its streaming debut on New Year’s Eve, with deleted and extended scenes

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — There’s no place like home… to watch the “Wicked” movie.

Universal Pictures, the studio behind the hit film, announced on Thursday that “Wicked” will be available to buy or rent on December 31 on digital streaming platforms including Prime Video and Apple TV.

The streaming release will also include a plethora of bonus content, including a sing-along version of the film, behind-the-scenes featurettes, commentary from director Jon M. Chu and the film’s stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, plus several deleted and extended scenes, according to a news release.

Among the bonus content is a 40-minute behind-the-scenes featurette that “celebrates the film’s transformative on-screen magic,” and bonus clips that will give viewers a look at the special effects that brought the large-scale sets to life.

“Wicked” stars Erivo, Grande, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Marissa Bode, “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey and Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh.

The nearly three-hour-long epic is the first installment of Chu’s two-part cinematic adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical that recounts events in the magical land of Oz that occurred before Dorothy’s arrival. The musical, which opened on Broadway in 2003, was itself adapted from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch.”

The movie premiered in theaters on November 22 and has raked in over $580 million at the global box office to date, also nabbing the third highest-grossing opening weekend of 2024 behind “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Inside Out 2.”

“Wicked” has been nominated for four Golden Globes including best motion picture – musical or comedy, and recognition in lead and supporting acting categories for Erivo and Grande, respectively.

The second installment will be titled “Wicked: For Good,” in a nod to one of the original musical’s popular songs, and will premiere in theaters on November 21, 2025.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.