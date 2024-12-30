Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settle their divorce, closing an 8-year legal dispute

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — After a legal battle lasting more than eight years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their divorce.

According to Jolie’s lawyers, both parties signed the settlement on December 30.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over,” Jolie’s lawyer James Simon of Hersh Mannis told CNN Monday.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016.

Once one of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples, Jolie and Pitt were together about a decade and became parents of six before they married in 2014.

The length of their ongoing divorce can be attributed to a number of factors, including a contentious custody trial, fallout from a 2016 dispute on a private plane and a complicated legal dispute relating to Jolie’s sale of her stake in Château Miraval, the French winery they once co-owned and the property on which they were married.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the 2016 plane incident emerged in August 2022, when a heavily redacted FBI report, provided to CNN by a source at the time, revealed that Jolie had accused Pitt of physically assaulting her and verbally abusing their children while they were aboard the private jet, traveling to the US from France.

Pitt was never arrested or charged with any crimes, according to an FBI statement at the time.

Jolie filed her divorce petition days after the flight, citing irreconcilable differences.

She requested the court to grant her sole physical custody of the couple’s then-minor children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, who were between the ages of 8 and 15 at the time – with visitation rights for Pitt, who would retain joint legal custody.

Jolie and Pitt were granted a dissolution in status only of their marriage in 2019.

In an interview with Vogue India the following year, Jolie said that she “separated” from Pitt for the “wellbeing” of her family.

“It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” she said. “They are six very brave, very strong young people.”

The French winery they once co-owned has since become the center of a contentious and ongoing legal feud, stemming from Jolie’s 2021 sale of her stake that Pitt has since claimed was unlawful.

That case remains ongoing.

