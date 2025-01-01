MrBeast and Thea Booysen are engaged

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — MrBeast is now a fiancé.

The famed YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, announced on Wednesday that he recently proposed to his girlfriend, Thea Booysen.

“Ya boy did a thing,” Donaldson wrote on his Instagram page, next to a photo showing him kneeling mid-proposal.

Both Booysen and Donaldson are seen wearing matching MrBeast-themed Christmas sweaters in a video she posted on her own Instagram page in which she displayed her diamond engagement ring.

The spirited matching outfits were fitting for the occasion, as Booysen told People magazine in an interview published Wednesday that Donaldson popped the question on Christmas Day while surrounded by their families.

“My family flew out from South Africa for Christmas and we were going to do Christmas in our house so both families were here,” Booysen told the publication. “We were opening presents, and then for the very last present he asked me to close my eyes because it was a surprise.”

Booysen added that she “of course” said yes and that she was “extremely excited.”

The pair first met through a mutual friend in 2022 in South Africa, where Booysen is from.

“When we were first introduced, it came through right away how brilliant Thea is,” Donaldson said. “I knew within the first few minutes of meeting that I wanted the chance to date her. Thankfully, she also felt a strong connection.”

That same year, they made their red carpet debut at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and made their relationship Instagram official.

Donaldson is a popular YouTuber, entrepreneur and producer of his namesake reality TV competition show “Beast Games.” Booysen is also a content creator on YouTube in the esports and gaming space.

