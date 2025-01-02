Andrew Garfield says he hasn’t signed on for ‘Spider-Man 4,’ despite previously lying about cameo in third movie

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Andrew Garfield is setting the record straight… sort of.

The “We Live in Time” actor recently clarified some ongoing speculation that he’s signed on for the fourth installment of Marvel’s Tom Holland-led “Spider-Man” franchise, telling GQ UK in an interview published Thursday that it’s simply not true.

“I’m gonna disappoint you,” he said. “Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on.”

Garfield was referring to the fact that he spent an entire year denying his involvement in Holland’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie in 2021, wherein he did indeed end up making a surprise cameo.

In “No Way Home,” Garfield appeared as his iteration of the superhero Spider-Man – who he played in 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” and 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” – alongside another fellow Spidey actor, Tobey Maguire, who proceeded Garfield in the role in a trilogy of movies in the aughts.

Garfield’s and Maguire’s appearances in the 2021 MCU film were met with much enthusiasm from the “Spider-Man” fandom and beyond, making “No Way Home” the top-grossing film of that year.

Garfield has recently said that he’d “100 percent come back” to reprise his role, telling Esquire in October that he’d return “if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into.”

The actor also told GQ UK in Thursday’s interview that even if he doesn’t return as the web-slinging hero, he’s open to doing another large-scale franchise.

“If it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun,” he said. “Maybe I’m gonna have like five kids at some point, and I’m gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something.”

