Lisa Kudrow recently found a note Matthew Perry left for her in a ‘Friends’ prop

(CNN) — Lisa Kudrow has revealed that she recently found a note that Matthew Perry left inside a “Friends” prop for her 20 years ago.

The actress told “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday that the cookie jar from the set of the hit show had been gifted to her by Perry at the end of their final episode, which aired in 2004.

“I had recently found the note that he had in it (the jar) for me,” Kudrow said.

“I hadn’t opened it up or looked inside of it,” she said. “But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it.”

Though Kudrow did not divulge what was in the note, she echoed host Barrymore, who gave her a hug and said: “Timing is everything.”

Kudrow mentioned discovering the note after being asked by Barrymore if she had ever taken anything from set. She said she had, but refused to say what it was.

“I’m too afraid to tell you what,” said Kudrow of her secret keepsake. “I can’t say… I’m afraid… someone will come get it.”

Perry, who died age 54 in his Pacific Palisades home in October 2023, was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” starring alongside Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

Perry died because of “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. He’d previously detailed his decades-long struggles with drugs.

In a tribute following his death, Kudrow said: “Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.”

“Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking.’ Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have,” Kudrow’s Instagram post continued.

