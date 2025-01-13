Heidi Montag’s music tops iTunes charts after ‘Hills’ alum loses home in LA wildfire

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Days after “The Hills” alums Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt lost their home in the Palisades Fire, Montag’s followers are showing up to support her by streaming her music.

Montag’s 2010 song and album “Superficial” claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ charts Monday, with Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album trailing Montag in the No. 2 spot.

“Thank you so much to everyone who’s making my song number one itunes, number one in several different countries,” Montag said in a video posted to her Instagram story Monday. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for going harder for us, for our family. God bless you all.”

The milestone comes after Pratt had been asking supporters on his TikTok page to help them earn money by streaming Montag’s track, and it seems their call was heeded.

“Everyone made this happen!” Pratt celebrated on his Instagram page Monday. “You have no idea how much this means. Thank you. Keep streaming it, keep buying it.”

The couple, who became ubiquitous with pop culture of the aughts, rose to fame on the Southern California-based reality show “The Hills.” They have been documenting their experience over the past week as they were evacuated from their home, later learning that it has been destroyed in the deadly wildfire.

Pratt said his parents’ home also burned in the fire.

High winds have propelled multiple ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County, including the Palisades Fire on LA’s West side and the Eaton Fire, which is on LA’s East side in the neighborhood of Altadena.

At least 24 people have died and dozens are still missing, authorities said.

The coastal Palisades Fire is considered the most destructive ever in LA County. It is over 23,000 acres and was at least 14% contained as of Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Officials said on Sunday that while progress has been made, the fire threat will remain “very high” as dangerous Santa Ana winds return this week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.