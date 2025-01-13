Hoda Kotb celebrates turning off her early morning alarms

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Hoda Kotb can finally sleep in.

The former “Today” co-host shared a photo on social media Sunday of a set of alarms on her phone turned off.

“No alarm…whaaaaaaaattttt???” she wrote in the caption of the photo, which showed alarms for 3:00 am, 3:15 am and 3:30 am.

Kotb had her final day on “Today” last week, after 17 years on the morning show.

Craig Melvin made his debut as co-anchor on “Today” on Monday, alongside Savannah Guthrie, where things got emotional.

The show put together a video of some of Melvin’s career highlights, which left him teary-eyed as Guthrie handed him a letter from Kotb for Melvin to read live.

“Day One, you are ready surrounded by love. Your team is the kind you can only dream of. Savannah, Al [Roker] and Carson [Daly] are here!,” Kotb wrote. “With partners like these, your runway is clear. From out on the plaza, to inside 30 Rock, your fans are so eager, they’re watching the clock. The time has arrived to rise like the sun. I am cheering for you, and a fabulous run!”

Kotb also posted a message Monday on her Instagram account.

“And suddenly you know…It’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings. Here’s to everyone starting fresh— @craigmelvinnbc and @savannahguthrie ….. @jennabushhager and friends.. and to me! Let’s do this!” she wrote in the caption.

Kotb is the mother of daughters Haley, 8, and Hope, 5, and has said she plans on spending more time with family while she decides her next move professionally.

