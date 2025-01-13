Skip to Content
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson announce separation after 10 years of marriage

By
Published 10:03 PM

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Singer Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have announced their separation.

Simpson said in a statement on Monday night that she and her husband of ten years have “been living separately” while “navigating a painful situation in our marriage.”

“Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family,” the statement provided to CNN added.

Simpson and Johnson, a retired NFL player, began dating in 2010 and wed in 2014 in Santa Barbara.

The former couple share three children – Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11 and Birdie Mae, 5.

Simpson was previously married to singer Nick Lachey, with whom she starred in the very successful MTV reality series “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica” before they split in 2005. Lachey has been married actress and former MTV personality Vanessa Lachey since 2011.

