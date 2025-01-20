Damon Wayans recalls getting fired from ‘SNL’ for breaking an important rule

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Damon Wayans has no hard feelings about getting fired from “Saturday Night Live” back in Season 11 – mostly because he wanted to be let go from the sketch show.

The comedian recalled the incident that led to his firing in Peacock’s “SNL 50” docuseries, saying that the moment that ultimately got him dismissed was the culmination of frustrations he’d felt throughout Season 11 seeing his sketches get cut from the show before broadcast.

After one of his sketches got cut yet again, “I snapped,” Wayans said.

In a sketch called “Mr. Monopoly,” which starred Jon Lovitz as the titular character, Wayans decided to play his role differently for broadcast than he had in rehearsals, catching his scene partners and others by surprise.

“I just did not care,” Wayans said.

Wayans added that he “purposely did that because I wanted [Lorne Michaels] to fire me.”

It worked. Wayans was fired almost immediately after the show ended, a decision that Michaels said in the doc “was really, really hard” but “had to be done.”

“Live From New York” author James Andrew Miller also weighed in, saying that Damon “broke the ultimate golden rule, which is no surprises.”

After “SNL,” things worked out for Wayans.

He went on to become a hugely successful comedic actor, starring in five seasons of both “In Living Color” in the ’90s and “My Wife and Kids” in the aughts. He also starred in popular ‘90s movies including “Major Payne,” “Mo’ Money” and “The Last Boy Scout.”

Proving there’s no bad blood, Wayans was welcomed back to ‘SNL’ to perform a stand up set during the last episode of Season 11, which ran from 1985-1986.

“Lorne is a very forgiving man,” said Wayans in the doc. “And I think he just wanted to let me know he believed in me.”

