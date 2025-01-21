Black Eyed Peas mystify fans by canceling Las Vegas residency due to ‘current circumstances’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The show will not go on for the Black Eyed Peas at the moment.

The group recently announced on social media that their planned Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s PH Live is on hold.

“To our dearest Peabodies,” the group wrote Sunday on Instagram. “It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned. Ticket providers will issue full refunds automatically. Stay tuned for updates on future performances by following us — we can’t wait to see you again.”

The trio of of will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo were scheduled to perform a series of concerts between mid-February and May.

They had announced “The 3008 Space Odyssey” residency in September with a futuristic video.

“Our first residency in Las Vegas gives Black Eyed Peas the opportunity to do what we do best, to dream up something brand new and creative that pushes the boundaries of the live show experience,” Will.i.am said in a statement at the time.

The group would have joined a list of other high-profile artists with residencies in Vegas this year, including Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Shania Twain.

CNN has reached out to representatives for the Black Eyed Peas for further comment.

