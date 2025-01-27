Selena Gomez shares emotional message about nationwide immigration sweeps in now-deleted video

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Selena Gomez on Monday posted — and quickly deleted — a video of herself reacting to the immigration enforcement sweeps launched by the Trump administration Sunday that resulted in over 1,000 arrests across the country.

The “Emilia Pérez” star, who is Mexican-American, posted the video to her Instagram story Monday morning. In it, she said through sobs that “all my people are getting attacked.”

“The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry,” she said. “I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Gomez wrote “I’m sorry” next to an emoji of the Mexican flag in text in the bottom corner of her video.

In another post shared to her Instagram story after the first video was posted, Gomez wrote, “apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.” That post has also been deleted.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Gomez for comment.

Gomez has not addressed her statements on her social media pages since she deleted the video.

The Trump administration Sunday launched an immigration enforcement blitz nationwide in which 956 people were arrested, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In addition to Chicago, immigration actions were reported in California, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, according to Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Multiple agencies were involved in the apprehensions, including ICE and officials from several Justice Department agencies as they targeted what they said are public safety and national security threats.

ICE reported making more than 1,100 arrests as of Monday as the operation continued.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez and Rosa Flores contributed to this report.