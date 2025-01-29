Dave Matthews pulls out of FireAid benefit concert due to ‘critical’ family health matter

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Dave Matthews will no longer be performing at the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday.

According to a statement posted to the official Instagram page for the Dave Matthews Band on Wednesday, “due to a critical illness in the family, Dave Matthews is unfortunately unable to perform at the FireAid and MusiCares benefits this week.”

Matthews was previously scheduled to perform at FireAid with John Mayer, playing live together for the first time.

“Sending all my love to Dave, who will be there in spirit with me at @fireaidla,” Mayer wrote on his Instagram story Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Matthews for comment.

The FireAid benefit concert, a music event set up to aid the relief efforts following the deadly and devastating Los Angeles wildfires, is set to take place on Thursday at the Kia Forum and the new Intuit Dome, both located in the LA city of Inglewood.

Native Angelenos Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gracie Abrams are among the artists set to perform.

Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Pink, No Doubt, Tate McRae, Earth, Wind & Fire, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Lil Baby, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills and Stevie Nicks are also on tap to perform throughout the evening.

FireAid will raise money “for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California,” according a news release.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles was hit with multiple large-scale wildfires that have since devastated the city and claimed 29 lives.

The Palisades and Eaton Fires are considered the most destructive fires in LA history, and although official damage assessments are still ongoing, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection estimates that more than 16,200 structures were damaged or destroyed in the fires.

